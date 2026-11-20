The Portland Trail Blazers get back in the win column in Damian Lillard’s return to Milwaukee, beating the Bucks 124-114, in a game that could be remembered as the night Scoot Henderson turned his season around.

After a crushing set of defeats in Minneapolis and playing their second consecutive game without their All-Star forward Deni Avdija, the shorthanded Portland squad gets a much-deserved victory and improves to 10-5 on the season.

It was not a straightforward game for the Blazers at all. Despite Lillard (19) and Scoot Henderson (21) combining for 40 first-half points, the 1-14 Milwaukee team put on a very strong first-half performance on the second leg of a back-to-back, going into the break only down two points after leading for the majority of the half.

That Bucks deficit actually became an eight-point lead early in the third quarter, opening the frame on a 10-0 run, led by an exemplary offensive performance from rookie talent Nate Ament, who finished the night with 18 points.

After a Micah Nori timeout to regroup, the Blazers responded with a 17-2 run of their own, with Toumani Camara—who was originally questionable with abdominal soreness—lighting the Fiserv Forum rims on fire with three of the Blazers’ 15 total three-pointers.

Entering the fourth quarter with a four-point lead, perhaps the Blazers expected their opponents—who have the NBA’s worst record—to roll over. But Milwaukee stayed in the game throughout the fourth quarter, forcing the many of the games 23 lead changes and the Blazers into second consecutive clutch game.

Jrue Holiday showed his veteran skill set—and familiarity with Milwaukee hoops—scoring 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and pushing the Blazers over the finish line.

Ina game that was still quite close for comfort, there were still some very postive takeaways from the Blazers 10th win of the season.

Scoot Mania

Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe he got his invitation late, but it seems like Scoot Henderson finally showed up to the Blazers’ regular seaspn party.

It was a game that almost seemed too good to be true. Henderson scored 16 points in the second quarter—which was his season high in itself—missing only one shot from the field and netting three three-pointers.

That quarter alone was a season high, but he was not done there. Going into halftime with 21 points, Henderson continued his roll in the second half, finishing with 27 on the night and shooting a far-improved five-for-six from beyond the arc.

Now, it will take a lot more than just one game for Henderson to truly turn around his poor start to the season, but it was more than just the points that made Scoot’s performance stand out.

He was in control. He looked sure of himself through it all. He just seemed like a player who was sure of what he wanted to do on the offensive end, and every time he saw the ball go through the net, he just gained a surplus of confidence.

With Deni Avdija out again tonight with foot soreness and Ja Morant still without a clear date of return, Henderson will need to somewhat keep this momentum if the Blazers are to get a win at Madison Square Garden against the reigning champs, the New York Knicks.

Just a Normal Game for Damian Lillard

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard looks on during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a morning shootaround interview with Lance Allen, Lillard was adamant that his sour ending to his stint as a Milwaukee Buck was something that he “hasn’t thought about since it happened.”

You would still have to think that the first time playing in the arena where he traumatically tore his Achilles would be an emotional moment, coupling that with the storyline of being waived and stretched during his rehab process, which ultimately led to his Portland return. Lillard insisted that he had moved on from the chapter, and it was apparent in his play.

The franchise’s all-time leading scorer added to his total splendidly, scoring 19 of his season-high 33 points in the first half and netting four three-pointers in the contest.

After an up-and-down start to this road trip shooting-wise, it was good to see Lillard score at the rate he usually scores, and with good efficiency as well. Perhaps the only flaw in Lillard's performance was his zero assists, a feat you would have to go back to March 1, 2023, to see again.

While the Blazers have overcome the disadvantage of being shorthanded, it is affecting their offensive side of play more than their defense, and an aggressive Lillard, like what we saw in Milwaukee, will be needed for them going forward.