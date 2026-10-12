Blazers Make History in Second Preseason Game

The Portland Trail Blazers will continue their preseason as they take on the London Lions at the Moda Center.

For the first time in NBA history, a team will face off against a British basketball club. The Lions have existed since 1977 in the National Basketball League, but they have transitioned into Super League Basketball, which was founded in 2024. It is the top men's basketball league in Great Britain and features 10 teams from England and Scotland.

The Lions, who are coached by Arvydas Sabonis' son, Tautvydas, are the defending SBL champions and are off to a 5-0 start so far this year. They will look to do everything in their power to compete alongside the Blazers.

Blazers Facing Britain's Best

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija enters the line up to play against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions only have one former NBA player on the roster: Maxwell Lewis, the No. 40 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Lewis was traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Lakers and appeared in 34 games with them in his rookie year.

He was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets along with D'Angelo Russell in late 2024 and suffered a fractured tibia on New Year's Day 2025 with the Nets. Lewis made 21 appearances for the Nets during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.3 points per game. Since then, he's bounced around Europe, playing in Turkey and Lithuania before ending up with the Lions.

Even though there is a lack of NBA talent on the Lions, the Blazers cannot afford to take their foot off the gas against London. There are hoopers all around the world, and the Lions are coming into Portland with a lot to prove. They are going to want to win this game more than any other opponent they play in the preseason, so it is important for them to lock in and put their best foot forward.

It remains to be seen how Blazers head coach Micah Nori will attack this game in particular, especially with another contest tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings on the road. The players suiting up for the Blazers in the Monday matinee contest will likely be towards the bottom of the depth chart, but there is still a lot for them to gain and grow in this exhibition matchup.

Tip-off between the Lions and Blazers scheduled for 1 pm PT inside the Moda Center in Portland. Fans can stream the game on NBA League Pass.