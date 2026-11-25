The Portland Trail Blazers are facing an important matchup as they take on the San Antonio Spurs in their third NBA Cup game of the season.

The Blazers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers to open up the tournament earlier this month, but were able to salvage a victory against the Sacramento Kings at the start of their six-game road trip. The Blazers are now back at home, but they have a big challenge against the reigning Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs, who are 2-0 to start group play.

Here's a look at the West Group C standings going into tonight's action.

1. San Antonio Spurs (2-0, +53 PD)

2. Los Angeles Lakers (2-1, -9 PD)

3. Portland Trail Blazers (1-1, +7 PD)

4. Golden State Warriors (1-1, -21 PD)

5. Sacramento Kings (0-3, -30 PD)

Blazers Need Win vs. Spurs to Stay Alive

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Chris Youngblood. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Antonio's +53-point differential will make it very challenging for the Blazers to advance, but their chances become zero if they do not pull out this win tonight at home. It's the second meeting of the season at the Moda Center between the Spurs and Blazers.

Back on November 7, the Spurs visited Portland and walked away with a massive 125-103 victory in a game that was pretty much over by halftime. San Antonio led wire to wire and held a lead as large as 35 points.

If the Blazers were to win tonight, it does make things interesting going into Friday's final day of group stage play.

What if Blazers Beat the Spurs?

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija grabs a loose ball against San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win would put the Blazers in at least a three-way tie for first place. If the Golden State Warriors were to beat the Sacramento Kings, it would then turn into a four-team tie. That would ultimately make Friday's game the ultimate decider for who wins the group.

The Warriors play the Blazers, so at least one of Golden State and Portland would be involved in the tie, along with the Lakers and Spurs, who meet in San Antonio. If the Blazers and Spurs both end up 3-1, Portland wins the tiebreaker as a result of the head-to-head matchup at the Moda Center, assuming they win tonight.

Tip-off between Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs and Blazers is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center in Portland. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.