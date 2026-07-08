Where Blazers Stand in the Western Conference After Ja Morant Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping their trade for Ja Morant will help them move up in the Western Conference standings.

The Blazers finished seventh in last year's standings, but they still have a lot of work to do if they want to reach the top. Here's a look at where they stand in the grand scheme of the West.

The Teams Blazers Should Beat

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shoots as Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Teams: Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings

These are the teams that have either gotten worse or have remained neutral so far this offseason. The Mavs, Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Kings are all rebuilding projects that should finish in the lottery once again.

Meanwhile, the Clippers and Suns are going to be flirting with a spot in the Play-In Tournament. The Suns are better than the Clippers on paper, especially after Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors, but Los Angeles could have some tricks up its sleeve. Nonetheless, the Blazers should be better than both of them, making the Play-In Tournament their floor for the upcoming season.

The Question Marks

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt scores a basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams: Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz

While the Warriors have one of the oldest rosters in the league, we have been told many times over the years never to underestimate Stephen Curry and his abilities. They also deserve some respect if they are able to land LeBron James in free agency.

The same should be said for the Rockets, who still have Kevin Durant on their roster. While Durant and the Rockets disappointed in the playoffs last season, they are still a 50-win team that can do some damage in the West this year.

While the Lakers lost LeBron, they should still field a team that can make it to the playoffs. If Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are both healthy for the long haul, the Lakers will be a tough squad to beat.

The team that may be a surprise in this section of the article is the Jazz, but they have the desire to compete this season and a roster that could give other teams in the West some trouble. Morant's former teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. should be healthy for the Jazz next to one-time Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt.

Add in a strong season from No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson and Utah could be the biggest under-the-radar threat in the Western Conference.

The Targets Ahead of Them

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama boxes out Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

It will take a lot for the Blazers to topple any of the established top teams in the Western Conference. The Thunder and Spurs are coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals and should be favorites to make another run there in the spring.

The Nuggets and Wolves should be their biggest challengers as Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards have the clutch gene that can lead their teams through a playoff run.

What This Means For the Blazers

The Blazers should be in the running for a second straight postseason run. They are better on paper with Morant and a healthy Damian Lillard, but they still have a long way to go to get where they want to be.

One season won't be enough for them to move into the top tier of the Western Conference, but they can make some strides and gain some experience that will have them knocking on the door towards the end of the decade.