Blazers Signing Cam Whitmore Makes Too Much Sense

The Portland Trail Blazers are all about trying to extract as much value out of signings, given the fact they didn't have a draft pick this offseason.

That was evidenced in the trade for Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies, the signing of Jeremy Sochan and the claiming of Micah Potter off waivers following his exit from the Indiana Pacers. The Blazers are willing to take players whose value has crumbled in hopes that the right opportunity can revive their NBA careers. With that logic, Cam Whitmore should be the next player walking through the door.

Why Blazers Should Sign Cam Whitmore

Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore arrives before a game against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whitmore has gotten the short end of the stick ever since he entered the NBA as the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Many believed that he would be a lottery pick coming out of Villanova, but there were concerns in the pre-draft process, which led to him falling down the draft board.

The Houston Rockets stopped his fall, but they had nine first-round picks in a three-year span, so the team was unable to give him the proper development that he needed in order to succeed.

When the Rockets traded for Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, they angled their team toward contention, which meant Whitmore was on the outside looking in. That led the Rockets to trade him to the Washington Wizards, where he would have a better chance to earn playing time.

Unfortunately for Whitmore, he was limited to just 21 games due to a shoulder injury and was out for most of the season. He was then traded last month to the Cleveland Cavaliers but was waived by the team.

Whitmore is looking for a new home, and the Blazers are in need of adding a wing. Whitmore isn't someone the Blazers have to guarantee minutes for, but he can provide the talent that could give Portland a bargain, especially given his cost of a minimum deal, or even a two-way contract.

Why Blazers Shouldn't Sign Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whitmore represents a lot of potential, especially given that he is only 22 years old, but there is a reason the Rockets and Wizards did not want to keep him. The primary concern when it comes to Whitmore is his shoulder injury, which was connected to deep vein thrombosis and has held him out for nearly a year.

Whitmore can recover from the injury, but the Blazers are likely not going to prioritize giving him some run just so he can get his feet wet. The team is angling for a playoff spot this season, and they are going to rely on players who can help them get there. Given that the team already has a crowded backcourt, options are limited for Whitmore, who could play as a two-guard or a small forward.

Whitmore shot just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc last season, which would hurt the Blazers in an area they are trying to improve upon. There is an argument to be made that Whitmore is better than Vit Krejci, but Sidy Cissoko is a better defender than him, as is Toumani Camara, both of whom will receive minutes over him.