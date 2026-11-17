The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to bounce back after their 106-98 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Luckily for the Blazers, they don't have to travel far for their next game against the Wolves, and they get a chance to put last night behind them. The key to a different result in this upcoming game is finding better shots for the team, specifically with Damian Lillard and Toumani Camara.

Lillard, Camara Need to Bounce Back in Wolves Rematch

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up court past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a duo, Lillard and Camara combined to shoot 3 of 25 from the field, good enough for 12 percent. Camara was 1 of 10 from the field, with seven misses from downtown, while Lillard went 2 of 8 from downtown but was 0 of 7 from inside the arc. It's a very uncharacteristic night for both of them, especially Lillard, the franchise leader in points scored. The hope for the Blazers is that Lillard doesn't have a second consecutive poor shooting night.

Lillard, in particular, is a massive catalyst on the offensive end for the Blazers. As someone who came into the game averaging 20 points per contest, this was by far his worst performance of the season and just the second time this year he has failed to reach double digits in scoring.

A lot of Lillard's looks were just unfortunate misses, but getting him the ball in more favorable positions is how you break out of a shooting slump.

What Worked vs. Wolves That Must Be Repeated

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball prepares to play the Portland Trail Blazers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Wolves held Lillard to single-digit scoring, the Blazers did the same for Minnesota point guard LaMelo Ball, who made just 2 of his 13 shots from the field. The difference between the Wolves and the Blazers was that Minnesota had multiple players pick up the slack.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Terrence Shannon Jr. dropped a game-high 34 points off the bench and absolutely took over the game. The Blazers have to bring the same energy to Ball that they did last night, but they also have to figure out how to plug in the other holes.

If the Blazers can keep the Wolves from having breakout scoring outputs, they should be able to find a way to leave Minneapolis with a split.

The tip-off for the game between the Blazers and Wolves is scheduled for 5 pm PT inside the Target Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.