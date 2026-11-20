Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson should be feeling pretty good about himself after the team's latest win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the contest, Henderson dropped a season-high 27 points on 8 of 12 shooting, including 5 of 6 from downtown, as the Blazers beat the Bucks 124-114 to improve to 2-2 on their current road trip.

Henderson is only averaging 9.9 points per game so far this season, so his showing against the Bucks was a sign that he can play better than how he has performed over the first month of the season. Blazers head coach Micah Nori expressed confidence and optimism that Henderson can continue playing at this level.

“He was bound to have one of these nights if he keeps shooting good [three pointers]. We are going to need Scoot Henderson the rest of the way. He knows that we have lost zero faith in him, and he's going to help us," Nori said postgame.

Things are Finally Clicking for Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have been extremely patient with Henderson so far this season, knowing that he can play better than he has shown. The game against the Bucks was proof that their patience and confidence in the fourth-year guard were placed correctly.

“Just every single player is going to have ups and downs throughout the season, and his just happened to be at the start of it. I know he was struggling to make his threes. However, he's taking good ones, and we've never told him to stop shooting. And then you see tonight he goes five for six," Nori said.

One game could be considered a flash in the pan, but the Blazers are going to need more consistency from Henderson on a game-to-game basis. Nori and the Blazers are confident that Henderson can step up to the challenge.

“You saw it last year in the playoffs. It's just a matter of time. There's ebbs and flows of the season for everybody, and hopefully, Scoot is trending towards pulling himself out of his little bit of a early season slump," Nori said.

If Henderson is playing at this level on a regular basis, the Blazers can be one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Over the course of the season, Henderson is averaging 10.6 points in wins while averaging 8.6 points per game in losses. He makes just under 35% of his three-point shots when the Blazers win, but he is 1 for 20 from downtown in losses this season.

That's only further proof that the Blazers are a much better team when Henderson is playing at the level the team knows he can. If he can use this game as fuel and confidence moving forward, Portland should be in great shape.