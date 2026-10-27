Plenty was made in the offseason about the Portland Trail Blazers guard depth, especially after the addition of Ja Morant.

With all those guards, an important aspect to what will help the Blazers succeed in 2026-2027 will be rebounding. And through two games, the Blazers are showing that despite their perceived lack of big bodies, they’re going to be able to keep up on the glass.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball while being defended by Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early success



It’s an admittedly tiny sample size, but through two games, Portland is averaging 50.5 rebounds per game as a team, which is sixth best in the NBA.



Breaking it down even further, the Blazers are first in overall rebound percentage at 57.5 percent. They’re second in both offensive and defensive rebound percentage at 40.6 percent and 74.5 percent, respectively.



Against Phoenix, Portland won the rebound battle 56-39 and outrebounded Sacramento 45-42.



Those boards on the offensive end are showing up in the box score too with Portland averaging 21 second-chance points per game, tied for fourth best in the NBA.



With all that data, there’s no debate that Portland has been cleaning the glass so far.



Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan and Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges battle for control of the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How they’re doing it



Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams and Deni Avdija have all been crashing the boards in the first two games.



Clingan is averaging 8.5 boards per game, followed by Avdija and Williams both at eight a night through the first two games.



Of course, Clingan and Williams are expected to be picking up boards, but Avdija is above his career average of 6.3 per game.



What really makes up the difference though are those guards, highlighted by Damian Lillard and Morant both pulling down four per game. Sidy Cissoko is also up at 5.5 per game.



Having the guards come in and pick up some of the rebounding pressure has allowed Portland to not only extend possessions, but end opposing ones after one shot.



Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara dunks the basketball against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can they sustain it?



The short answer is yes. Clingan and Williams have quickly shown that they are a dynamic 1-2 punch at the center spot down below, and the driving capabilities of Avdija and Morant play well into grabbing boards.



If anything, the Blazers could be even better. Toumani Camara hasn’t really picked up many boards through two games and could be someone who picks up more responsibility there as the season goes on.



And at the heart of it, rebounding is about heart and hustle, and that’s something that the Blazers have been displaying since the start of last season.

So even with the influx of guards, the Blazers are playing above their height and turning a perceived weakness into a new-found strength.

