Tyrese Haliburton Celebrates Sweet Highlight Play With Dad Sitting Courtside
It's been an eventful postseason for both Tyrese Haliburton and his father. The Indiana Pacers star has moved closer to superstar status with his clutch shooting en route to the NBA Finals. And the elder Haliburton has been briefly barred, then allowed back to watch his son's games after celebrating in Giannis Antetokounmpo's face after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by Indiana.
The two shared the stage again after Tyrese converted an end-of-half and-one to give his team a lead over the Oklahoma City headed into the midway point of Game 4. Then he found his father seated courtside again and shared the celebration.
That's a cool moment. And one that wouldn't have happened had the punishment been lifted. And who thought Tyrese Haliburton's father would become a character everyone knows? It's so hard to predict the playoffs.