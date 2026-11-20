Lots to get into uh with you here on the show, but I do want to start out, uh, out in my neck of the woods in Los Angeles with the Lakers at a couple of their games this week.

They go to overtime to beat the Charlotte Hornets.

Uh, and then they get beat by the Jazz.

Uh, I want to give credit to the Jazz who are playing a little bit better nowadays.

They get beat by the Jazz who are also on the second end of a back to back.