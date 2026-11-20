Walker Kessler Is as Important as Luka Dončić to the Lakers
Nov 20, 2026 · 12:53
Chris Mannix and Evan Turner discuss the concerns surrounding the Lakers’ defense and what Walker Kessler can do to take the next step for the team.
Transcript
Lots to get into uh with you here on the show, but I do want to start out, uh, out in my neck of the woods in Los Angeles with the Lakers at a couple of their games this week.
They go to overtime to beat the Charlotte Hornets.
Uh, and then they get beat by the Jazz.
Uh, I want to give credit to the Jazz who are playing a little bit better nowadays.
They get beat by the Jazz who are also on the second end of a back to back.
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