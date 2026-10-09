Voter Fatigue Will Affect SGA & Jokic’s MVP Odds

From one big man to another, Victor Wimbayama, uh, taken over now in San Antonio.

Um, he was the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year last year.

I think preseason predictions, a lot of them are gonna have him as the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP with good reason.

Like he almost won the MVP last year and he played less than 30 minutes per game.

Like, I believe that the, Uh, minutes shackles will be taken off him to a degree this year.

And if he gets like above 65 games, and he's playing 35 minutes a game, he's gonna get like 25 and 13 with 3 blocks.

So he's, he's gonna be ridiculous.

Um.

In your mind, is he the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP, and is there someone out there that you see that could knock him off?

I think he's the overwhelming favorite because every year you got him slotted as the best defensive player, and it's kind of like that.

He's playing a full game.

That's overwhelming once you realize like last year he's averaging his numbers in under 30 minutes and then it's just like, all right, now you're throwing 2.5 blocks, 2 steals.

It's just, it's a, it's a full plate.

It's It's like Jokic's numbers.

It's like, man, it's, it's hard to somewhat argue against it because he's done everything to like a high, high level.

But even to bring up Jokic, you can't knock the level he pushes each.

Unbelievable.

And, and when I sit there, yeah, and I sit there, I'm like, man, this dude just keeps getting better.

Like, do you understand what I'm saying?

Like, It'd be criminal if you don't win another MVP.

Like, you know, when you look at things like I thought before he was messing, like he went down and they, they wore him rugged.

I thought Anthony Edwards was at a level balling, but I think that means they would have to win at a high level along with Luka Dacic.

I think those two guys, Luca finished in the top 4, maybe top 3, averaging 35 like he did with his 9 and 8.

Why, I, I don't see why not, especially after all the work he's done in the past 5 or 6 years.

I think being in LA.

Having that media push and some of those big games he's gonna have, I think is doable.

But, you know, besides that, um, you gotta give it, SGA is not slowing.

I mean, he just shot 55% from the field.

I think, I, I think there's, I mean, I shouldn't say this as a voter, but there'll probably be voter fatigue on SGA.

I mean, I've, I've voted him now 3 years in a row.

Like I voted him 3 years ago when Jokic won his last MVP, and I've voted him the 2 years he won.

The MVP, but like, he, I think he's gonna have to do something really special.

And I was just in Oklahoma City and I think they get that.

Like, they're not gonna come out right away and start the hard MVP push necessarily, but, um, I think he's gonna have to do something.

They're gonna have to run away with the Western Conference again and he's gonna have to be average better numbers than he did last year.

And that's hard to do on a team that like, like, did you see like, Who's the kid that I, I don't wanna butcher the kid from Michigan they drafted.

Oh my God, like, I know I'm overreacting to a preseason game, but what the hell?

Like he's up and down looking like Mini Chet.

He's like Mini Chet running the floor.

It's like, what the, oh my God, did they do it again?

Did they do it again in Oklahoma City?

100%.

And even just then, just for a body like I looked that night when they drafted, you know, Dara, and it was just like, man, like.

They're not playing.

They're saying we're going right at spurt.

We just need a big body for this big fella.

And now it's just like, man, when you're seeing him play, obviously he's a national champion.

I, I fault him a lot because he's a Big 10 guy, but Uh, I'm always like, man, I wonder how these 73, 74 guys will turn out, but he's, he knows his job, he accepts his job, but like to run how he's running, like, hey, big win, yeah, like you partner that with Chet Hardenstein, like, hey, man, you get them wheels up, bro, because it it's like, like they can, not to look too far in the future, but like you've got Hardenstein signed to a new contract, you can eventually have Mara take that role when he gets like, and I mean traded for.

Their drafting is insane how good they are.

12, like this is back 2022, they got Jalen Williams at 12.

Now they get Mara at 12.

And again, one preseason game.

I'm not gonna go too crazy, but I watched that game and I'm like, holy shit, like this guy can play.

And also, it's, you know, when, when things translate, like size, fundamentals, like I guess in this point, you know, playing tough is a skill, but you comprehend like him just knowing his job, rolling and just, Running the floor is a, is a skill enough.

Like if you can beat those dudes up the, up the court and use your limbs, like he's balling, bro.

So I'm looking forward to that.

But most importantly, when it comes down to chess, say Chet gets 3 fouls quick.

Say Hardenstein gets 3 fouls quick.

You just need a body to wear down 8 or 9 minutes.

Like when you dealt with MB back in the day, it just be like, hey man, throw Tyson, throw 1 guy in for 6 or 7 minutes just to maybe wear him down, but our guys only have our two main guys only have 12 fouls between them.

And, and, and, and they need, they need a little bit of a break.

I mean, they've, their, their record of drafting is insane.

Like the guys that they peeled off like Isaiah Joe, I think Isaiah Joe is a candidate for sixth man.

Like I think he's a candidate.

I think Aaron Wiggins is like a most improved candidate because I think if he gets regular minutes in Atlanta, he's gonna show up like he's a player.

And a lot of people don't understand that.

I was just like, bro, Aaron Wiggins is balling.

During the NBA run, you know what I mean, in during the finals run, didn't have any, you know, no, it's just overloaded and they kind of did him a favor.

Like look at what they got.

I mean, and this, not to make this an Oklahoma City conversation, but like AJ Mitchell, I was talking to him for a while.

Where the hell did he come from?

He's UC Santa Barbara.

He came from UC Santa Barbara and grew up.