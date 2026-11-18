What’s harder than playing in the NBA as a rookie? Filling Steph Curry’s shoes, probably.

Warriors star youngster Yaxel Lendeborg has been having a tough time lately amid Golden State’s three-game losing streak in the wake of Curry’s oblique injury. Curry is reportedly expected to miss roughly a month of action, and the Dubs are already struggling in his absence, suffering blowout losses to the Pelicans and Spurs in two games so far without him.

Lendeborg, who’s been tabbed as the Warriors’ No. 1 option in the meantime, got pretty honest about his state of mind after the Warriors’ 123–85 blowout loss to San Antonio: “We just lost by like 100. So, you know, I’m f---ed up mentally right now,” Lendeborg said Friday night.

Draymond Green caught wind of his rook’s bleak comments and offered a few morsels of his time-tested wisdom, including his encouraging message to Lendeborg.

“One thing I told him is, I actually played on the best team ever with the best record ever. We lost nine games. So you're going to lose some games in the NBA. How you handle those losses is very important. How you respond to those losses determines who you are, and that's very important,” Green said on his eponymous podcast.

“Listen, I have no problem with a young fella taking a loss bad. What you hate to see more than anything is when losing or winning doesn't matter to a young guy, then you got an issue. For a guy who's taking it too hard, taking the losing too hard, ultimately, you can channel that. You can learn to work with that. Trying to get somebody to feel that way is a much tougher thing to do. And so, ultimately, you appreciate the passion, appreciate the will to win. You try to do all that you can to help that. That's just what he has to understand, is that there's going to be some losses.”

Draymond Green on Yaxel Lendeborg comments saying he’s fu*ked mentally after the loss to the Spurs:



“Listen I think it’s important to help him understand that A, you know, one thing I told him is, you know, I actually played on the best team ever with the best record ever. We… https://t.co/FVvkxtFd5O pic.twitter.com/42gx0iq7i7 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 18, 2026

Green then discussed how Lendeborg has been under a lot of pressure the last several games stemming from “unfair” external expectations for him to replicate Curry’s production. During the 2021-22 season, former Warriors guard Jordan Poole notably stepped up when Curry suffered a foot injury in a regular-season game against the Celtics in March; Curry returned to the court a month later in time for the start of the playoffs, and Golden State went on to win the NBA title that year.

Ever since Poole’s stunningly efficient stretch, no one has capably filled Curry’s shoes in the Warriors’ free-flowing motion offense, according to Green. And that’s not something Lendeborg should be trying to do, anyway.

“I feel like everyone's got Yax feeling like, ‘Oh man, I gotta now take over for Steph and be the No. 1 option.’ And that's just not a real thing,” continued Green. “It’s not a real thing [not] because Yax isn't good enough. It's not a real thing because Steph Curry is a top-five, top-10 basketball player of all time. That's hard to fill for anyone. And you take into account how he goes about it and what he does to defenses, no one's replicating that. So I think it's important for Yax to understand like, yo, you want to be really damn good in this league. Continue to grow, continue to embrace the process, continue to take the good with the bad, because that is all a piece of growing.

“... Like I said, a lot of pressure has been put on him due to our roster, and it's not fair to him. And I don't want him to believe, ‘Oh man, I'm not living up to this pressure, living up to this hype.’ You're getting the pressures because of actually how good you are. To fill the need, whether I need to live up to it or not, eventually, yeah, you want to, right? Like, you're putting the pieces together. But make no mistake about it, you're putting the pieces together, and the young fella is owed grace because he's doing an incredible job.”

What Yaxel Lendeborg said about his recent lowlights during Warriors’ losing streak, Steph Curry absence

As the Dubs’ de facto No. 1 option, Lendeborg has experienced growing pains in his new role, scoring just three points against the Spurs and then 28 points on 9-for-23 shooting against the Pelicans. Late in Monday’s loss to New Orleans, a viral video made the rounds of Lendeborg slumped on the bench with a towel over his head.

Yaxel Lendeborg had 28 points and 8 rebounds tonight in New Orleans, but struggled through much of second straight Warriors blowout loss. Four turnovers, -30, slumped over on bench with towel over head in fourth quarter. Then had extended talk with Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/cB3ZcPVzXo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2026

Lendeborg was later seen having a conversation with Green on the sidelines during which the veteran apparently tried to lift him up:

“Me putting my head down like that, I’m like, man, I feel like I’m letting the team down,” Lendeborg said of that moment. “I have high standards for myself, so me going out there shooting 9-for-23, it’s like, awful. I hate inefficient basketball. So it just makes me feel even worse.

“[Draymond] basically just told me to stop showing so much weakness. Because if he’s on the other team, he’s gonna think I’m weak and try to go at me. So, I want someone to go at me anyway, but the way I’m showing it off is kind of like, I’m soft. So I just gotta fix my mental. We have another game to go at it. And he was pretty much giving me some signs about being more aggressive when I’m creating mismatches.”

Lendeborg, the No. 11 pick by the Dubs in the NBA draft, arrived to the Bay as an exciting franchise-changing piece who could breathe new life into a fading dynasty during the 38-year-old Curry’s twilight years. He did just that during the Warriors’ red-hot start to the 2026-27 campaign but, until the last two games, wasn’t relied upon to carry the brunt of Golden State’s offense.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old spoke candidly about how he didn’t think he would need to return to a No. 1 scoring role at this point in his career.

“I would say UAB, my second year there,” Lendeborg said when asked about the last time his scoring was needed the most. “I was kind of the focal point of the offense, I was getting double-teamed, triple-teamed. I kind of threw that out of my mind. ... I kind of forgot all my reads and how to attack certain double teams, I know I was talking to Steve [Kerr] more a lot about it last game because I didn’t know what to do.

“... At first I was kind of hating [the scoring role], but now I kind of really appreciate the process. The 1-for-13 game [against the Spurs] helped show me I gotta be out there and I gotta stop playing so demoralized, I guess you could say. I just gotta go fight through it.”

Yaxel Lendeborg said the last time his scoring was so needed for a team was his second year at UAB: “I kind of threw that out of my mind. I didn’t think I’d ever be in that position again.”



Said he is becoming more comfortable with idea he can be lead NBA creator pic.twitter.com/GVqtl2LkJz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 18, 2026

In his senior season at UAB, Lendeborg averaged a career-high 17.7 points and attempted a team-high 12.3 field goals across 37 games. A year later, he transferred to the Wolverines and helped lead Michigan to a national championship with his team-high 15.1 points per game, buoyed by the help of other efficient scorers in Morez Johnson Jr. (13.1 points) and Aday Mara (12.1 points).

Just 14 games into his Warriors’ tenure, it’s safe to say Lendeborg still has a lot of growing up to do. With Curry possibly sidelined until mid-December, the star rookie might have to delve back into his ball-in-his-hands takeover mindset from his Blazers days to keep the 8-6 Warriors afloat, though Green and the rest of his teammates seemingly don’t expect him to replace a future lock-in Hall of Famer.

They just want him to be himself.