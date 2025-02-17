Kevin Durant's Statement on Steph Curry After NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star Weekend has come to an end with the All-Star game finale that saw Shaq's OGs take on Chuck's Global Stars.
Shaq's OGs were led by none other than Golden State's hometown hero, Steph Curry who totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 three-pointers made. The most impressive three of the night also came from Curry when he pulled from the half-court line to drill a three which initiated a sequence of high-paced action from then on out.
The team was comprised of a few of Curry's former opponents from NBA Final's matchups but also saw him reunite with Kevin Durant, whom they won two championships with in 2017 and 2018. Durant was speaking with members of the media, where he opened up about his admiration for Curry and their chemistry.
"It's just so easy to play with Steph," said Durant. He doesn't demand the ball, he doesn't have a demanding personality. He just plays within the flow of the game and those are the types of players that are easy to play with."
It was clear when these two played together on the Warriors that their chemistry was undeniable, which was showcased by their dominance and three straight trips to the NBA Finals. This leaves many to wonder why Durant allegedly refused to rejoin Steph on the Warriors when given the chance before the trade deadline this season.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball