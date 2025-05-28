9x NBA All-Star's Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction Amid Warriors Rumors
The talk surrounding the NBA's potential offseason has centered on discussions about the future of Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the Bucks losing for the third straight time in the first round in the 2025 playoffs and his co-star Damian Lillard tearing his Achilles, decisions will have to be made by the 9-time All-Star.
As teams gear up for the potential of Antetokounmpo's trade request, there has been no formal indication that he is willing to part ways with the Bucks. Giannis has not even met with Milwaukee this far into the offseason.
The Warriors are certainly a team looking to upgrade their frontcourt after their disappointing loss in the Conference Semifinals, following Steph Curry's injury, and head coach Steve Kerr has been pretty upfront about the lack of depth at the position.
On "Podcast P," current Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George and former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony discussed the swirling Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors.
"Giannis is that old era cut. I think he want to stay in Milwaukee his whole career. I don't see him wanting to leave. You see that moreso with the international guys...they stay where they're drafted for the most part," George said.
"It's a legacy thing I think with Giannis in Milwaukee. I don't think he wants to leave there. I don't even know what scenarios are out there," he continued.
While teams are already preparing for a potential trade involving Antetokounmpo, the Warriors would need to send out a substantial package for the Bucks star, including multiple young assets and the remaining draft capital they have.
