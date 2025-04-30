Steph Curry Addresses 'Stupid' Dillon Brooks Altercation in Warriors-Rockets
Very few players in the NBA are better agitators than Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks. Somehow, Brooks even got under the skin of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry on Monday night.
The two faced off in a very viral altercation that Curry later called "stupid" after the game.
"That was so stupid because [Dillon Brooks] had did it literally the play before," Curry said about taunting Brooks. "I just returned the favor but they didn't see him they saw me."
The series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets has been one of the most physical in the playoffs. At this point, it's something Curry and the Warriors are expecting.
"Every game has been physical, there's been moments," Currry said. "You expect two teams to not like each other at this point. Four games in, physical series, every game is just a battle. It's what you expect when everybody's competing at a high level."
While Steph Curry doesn't want to back down from Dillon Brooks, he also does not want engaging him to take away from the game.
"You don't want the antics to distract from the game," Curry added. "I think we did a good job of bouncing back in the second half, not letting those type of episodes really get under our skin at all, and channel that energy in the right direction. That's what a good team can do, and we did that in the second half."
For years, Dillon Brooks has been a professional agitator against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for Brooks, it hasn't translated into wins, as he's on the verge of being eliminated by the Warriors for a second time in his career.
