Andrew Wiggins’ Final Injury Status for Warriors-Timberwolves
Following Golden State's 107-90 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team will move Jonathan Kuminga into the starting lineup over Draymond Green going forward. Tonight, Golden State will get a chance for redemption with a rematch against Minnesota at home.
While Stephen Curry and Green are no longer on the injury list for Golden State and are good to go for tonight's contest, one of the Warriors' standout wings who exited their last contest early is set to miss the contest with that injury.
Andrew Wiggins will miss tonight's contest against Minnesota with a right ankle impingement that has been bothering him. With Wiggins out, Golden State will be without their primary defender for Anthony Edwards, who had a game-high 30 points in their previous contest.
With his status going from questionable yesterday to out today, the Warriors could've opted to keep Wiggins on the sideline in order to have him 100% for their first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup.
After posting a career-low in scoring last season while handling off-the-court issues, Wiggins is back up to a 17.2 points per game average with a career-best 42.7% mark from behind the arc.
The Warriors and Timberwolves are set to tip off in the rematch at Chase Center at 5:30 PM PST.
