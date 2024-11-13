Andrew Wiggins’ Final Injury Status for Warriors vs. Mavericks
The Warriors could not have won four NBA championships in the last decade without star shooting guard Klay Thompson, but the five-time All-Star left behind his legacy in Golden State to join the Dallas Mavericks in his hunt for a fifth title.
Thompson is set to make his first return to Chase Center on Tuesday since leaving in free agency this offseason, trying to pull the 5-5 Mavericks past the blazing 8-2 Warriors in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
While all eyes are on Thompson in his return, people seem to be ignoring the significance of this game. While not everyone cares about the NBA Cup, a battle between two of the Western Conference powerhouses could be a momentum shifter for either team, especially if the winner makes a run for the NBA Cup.
The Warriors will need all the help they can get against a Mavericks squad led by Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and former Dub Klay Thompson. Thankfully for Golden State, star forward Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded to active for Tuesday's matchup.
Wiggins missed two games earlier in the season but has been impressive when healthy. Wiggins is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 41% from three-point range.
The Warriors have leaned on Wiggins as a creator on the wing, and the 11-year veteran has been delivering.
Wiggins will be a vital piece in Tuesday's matchup against the Mavericks, especially if he is given the assignment of defending Klay Thompson in his return game.
