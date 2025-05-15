Anthony Edwards Joins NBA History in Warriors-Wolves Game 5
The Golden State Warriors had a good chance to make the Western Conference Finals entering their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While they surely wouldn't be an easy opponent, it would be difficult for the Timberwolves to handle Steph Curry in his current form. However, they haven't had much opportunity to see him.
After going down with a hamstring strain in Game 1, Curry hasn't seen the floor since, with the Timberwolves having the Warriors on the verge of elimination on Wednesday night in Game 5. A major reason for that has been the postseason play of Anthony Edwards, making NBA history as he seeks a Western Conference Finals appearance.
Edwards became just the sixth player in NBA history to eclipse 1,000 career playoff points before turning 24 years old. Edwards doesn't turn 24 until August, and joins Kobe Bryant, Tony Parker, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum as the only players to do so.
What do all of those players listed have in common, though? They all have at least one NBA Championship to their name. If the Timberwolves are able to advance, they'll set themselves up for a conference finals matchup against either the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the expectations were high given he was a first-overall pick, Edwards will continue to climb up the rankings as a player in this league if he can continue to advance the Timberwolves through the playoffs.
