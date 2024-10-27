Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History, Joins Steph Curry on Exclusive List
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. The 23-year-old has made two NBA All-Star teams in his four seasons, and will look to make it a third this year.
Edwards won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. Teammates with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Edwards spoke on media day about learning from the NBA legend.
“We played five-on-five, scrimmaging against each other, and I think the best thing that I learned was from Steph,” Edwards said. “I took Bron's pre-game routine, but Steph just playing without the ball. So like, the last few days we've been playing five-on-five, I just be cutting, getting out the way and I get easy shots. I think I learned the most from Steph."
On Saturday, Edwards joined Curry on an exclusive NBA list.
Via StatMamba on X: “Anthony Edwards joins Steph & Kemba as the only players in NBA history to hit 5+ 3PT in three straight games to start a season.”
Edwards also reached the 7,000 points mark in Saturday’s game.
Via Timberwolves: “7,000 career points and counting.”
It has been an incredible start to Edwards’ young career. Selected first overall in the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards was drafted just one pick before the Warriors took James Wiseman second overall.
