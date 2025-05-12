Game 4 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup.
With the news of Steph Curry's injury and his return date set for at the soonest on Game 6, the Warriors came into Game 3 with a sense of urgency to win, to not only prolong the series but to protect their home court.
The Warriors, unfortunately, fell short in Game 3, ending in a final score of 102-97; however, the Warriors had their shot at victory as they even held a lead in the fourth quarter. The lead was lost due to a scoring drought of four minutes, which gave the Timberwolves a chance at scoring nine points and regaining the lead that they held onto for the remainder of the quarter.
Jimmy Butler did his best to carry the Warriors in the absence of Steph Curry, ending the game with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists on 46/50/78 shooting splits. It was the foul trouble of Draymond Green, which ended up in his playing only 29 minutes before seeing him foul out, that put the Warriors in a disadvantaged position.
The Warriors are coming into Game 4 with two players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is OUT with a grade one left hamstring strain.
Gary Payton II is available with a left humb injury.
The Timberwolves are coming into the game with no players listed on the injury report.
Anthony Edwards is AVAILABLE.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
