Inside The Warriors

Anthony Edwards Reveals Lesson From Steph Curry

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards spoke on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Joey Linn

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after the game at Target Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after the game at Target Center. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry were the leaders of Team USA at the Paris Olympics, but they had an incredible supporting cast.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was among Team USA’s best scorers in Paris. Edwards turned 23 years old during the Olympics, making his ability to contribute alongside NBA legends even more impressive.

Speaking at media day, Edwards revealed what he learned from Curry at the Olympics.

“I think the best part about the whole thing is the practices,” Edwards said. “We played five-on-five, scrimmaging against each other, and I think the best thing that I learned was from Steph.”

Edwards added, “I took Bron's pre-game routine, but Steph just playing without the ball. So like, the last few days we've been playing five-on-five, I just be cutting, getting out the way and I get easy shots. I think I learned the most from Steph."

With Edwards being so young, he grew up watching many of his Olympic teammates. Now applying some of the knowledge he picked up, Edwards should be an even better player this season.

Anthony Edwards and Steph Curry
United States guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates with shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) after a basket in the fourth quarter against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

While he may not be asked to move off the ball as much as Curry, Edwards being able to grow that area his game should help he and the Timberwolves a lot.

Published
Joey Linn
