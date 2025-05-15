Jonathan Kuminga Makes Warriors History vs Wolves in Game 5
The Golden State Warriors knew they were in trouble after Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While they were able to walk away with a win, in large part due to a poor shooting effort from the Wolves, it was clear they needed several players to step up in order to compete in the series.
One player who did step up to perform was forward Jonathan Kuminga, who was benched in Golden State's regular-season finale and during their early playoff run. Kuminga finished the Timberwolves series, averaging 24.2 points per game over the last four contests. As a result, he made franchise history with his scoring efforts.
According to Real Sports, Kuminga became the youngest player in Warriors history to score 20 or more points in three straight playoff games off the bench. While Golden State had a young Jordan Poole off the bench in the past, Kuminga takes the crown for his scoring efforts.
Now, with a strong finish to his season, Kuminga's future in Golden State comes into question. Likely to demand near $30 million per season, the Warriors might be better off parting ways with Kuminga for other pieces that may better fit their roster. Whether that's a big star or some role players, it doesn't look like a return to Golden State is the most likely case.
With the core of Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Curry only getting older, their window for championship contention might be closed unless some major changes happen this offseason.
