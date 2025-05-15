Steve Kerr Addresses Steph Curry's Injury After Warriors Playoff Elimination
The Golden State Warriors watched their season come to an end on Wednesday night with the Minnesota Timberwolves winning the series in five games, but it felt like it was over long before that. After Steph Curry's hamstring injury was diagnosed as a strain from Game 1, the Warriors needed a miracle if they wanted to stay alive long enough to get him back in the series.
Unfortunately, they came up shy, but there's no telling if he would've been good to go for Game 6 like many reports indicated. Now, with the two-time MVP being 37 years old and not having a ton of time left in his career, Warriors coach Steve Kerr took some time to address the situation with Curry's absence.
"Injuries are part of the playoffs," Kerr shared. "I learned a long time ago, the playoffs are really about health...We've been on both ends of it...I don't want to take anything away from the Timberwolves. There's no sense in talking about Steph."
On the positive side for Curry, he now won't be rushed back and can properly heal for the Warriors going into next season. However, Kerr added that he had faith in the Warriors if Curry had never gone down in the first place. “I know we had a shot. I know we could’ve gone the distance.”
Golden State holds the 41st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, meaning their main focus will likely be on the future of Jonathan Kuminga as well as other assets on their roster. With potential big names on the move this summer, the Warriors may shake things up again to compete.
