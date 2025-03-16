Big Report on Jalen Brunson's Injury Before Warriors-Knicks
The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are two of the highest valued franchises in the NBA, and the two teams are set to matchup on Saturday night with the Warriors hosting the second and final contest of the regular series. However, the Knicks will enter shorthanded without their top star.
After getting injured during the team's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Jalen Brunson has been sidelined since due to a right ankle sprain and will miss Saturday's contest. However, before the game, ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania provided a major update on the timeline for a return regarding the Knicks star.
Charania shared on NBA Countdown that Brunson will be sidelined through late March and into early April as he tries to get back healthy before a Knicks playoff run. With this upcoming Thursday being the two-week mark, four weeks would mean an April return.
An All-NBA caliber player who had those honors last season with the Knicks, Brunson needs four more games played this regular season to be eligible for end-of-season awards/recognitions. In his third season with the Knicks, Brunson is averaging 26.3 points per game and a career-high 7.4 assists.
Tip-off in San Francisco between the Warriors and Knicks is set for 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC. The Knicks are 3-1 this season in games Brunson has missed.
