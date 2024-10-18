Big Update on Golden State Warriors Player Seeking Max Contract
The Golden State Warriors have some important decisions to make on their roster this season. One of the most important ones is whether or not the team is going to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga to the max contract that he desires.
During an episode of NBA Today on ESPN, Shams Charania gave the latest update on where the Warriors are on re-signing Kuminga. Unfortunately, it looks like both sides are far apart on the extension, and there's a legitimate chance that it could play out into the season.
"Jonathan Kuminga is a player the Warriors believe can emerge as that superstar player," Charania said. "I'm told both sides are still far apart in extension conversations between now and Monday. I think there's a real belief that this could play out into the season and into restricted free agency."
Jonathan Kuminga really believes that he's capable of being a max contract player. In order for that to happen, Kuminga needs to step up as the 20+ point-a-game All-Star that the Warriors need him to be.
"Jonathan Kuminga wants to bet on himself and try to be as close to a max contract type of player out there," Charania said. "The Warriors need him to step up and need him to become that superstar player."
This upcoming season is going to be a very crucial one for the Warriors. The team needs to figure out how they're going to maximize Steph Curry's final years, re-sign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, and see if they'll acquire another All-Star.
