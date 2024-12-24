Inside The Warriors

Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends $175M Lakers Superstar to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers could be active at the NBA trade deadline.

May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) embrace after game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After starting this season looking like possible championship contenders, the Golden State Warriors are trending in the wrong direction entering 2025. Losing seven of their last 10 games, the Warriors are 15-13 and eighth in the Western Conference standings.

While Golden State is always involved in NBA trade rumors, its willingness to pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal has not been there in recent seasons. Could that change ahead of this year’s trade deadline? If it does, a recent NBA trade idea proposed a deal that lands Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis alongside Steph Curry in Golden State.

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While there have not been any legitimate reports that the Lakers are looking to break up Davis and LeBron James, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a deal that lands the All-Defensive superstar in Golden State:

Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis

Lakers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick (protected Nos. 21 to 30)

"Landing AD makes the Warriors a contender," Favale wrote. "He can play in the frontcourt with or without Draymond Green and has the skills necessary to be used outside a traditional pick-and-roll offense."

While this is fun to think about, it seems extremely unlikely the Lakers trade Davis, much less to their Pacific Division rivals.

