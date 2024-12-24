Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends $175M Lakers Superstar to Warriors
After starting this season looking like possible championship contenders, the Golden State Warriors are trending in the wrong direction entering 2025. Losing seven of their last 10 games, the Warriors are 15-13 and eighth in the Western Conference standings.
While Golden State is always involved in NBA trade rumors, its willingness to pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal has not been there in recent seasons. Could that change ahead of this year’s trade deadline? If it does, a recent NBA trade idea proposed a deal that lands Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis alongside Steph Curry in Golden State.
While there have not been any legitimate reports that the Lakers are looking to break up Davis and LeBron James, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a deal that lands the All-Defensive superstar in Golden State:
Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis
Lakers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick (protected Nos. 21 to 30)
"Landing AD makes the Warriors a contender," Favale wrote. "He can play in the frontcourt with or without Draymond Green and has the skills necessary to be used outside a traditional pick-and-roll offense."
While this is fun to think about, it seems extremely unlikely the Lakers trade Davis, much less to their Pacific Division rivals.
