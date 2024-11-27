Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Jimmy Butler to Warriors for Multiple Stars
Even though the Golden State Warriors are currently one of the top teams in the Western Conference, they'll keep getting linked to trades for a second All-Star until the team finds a new partner for Steph Curry.
One name who is frequently mentioned with the Warriors is Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler. The latest idea from Dan Favale of Bleacher Report has a massive trade idea between the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and the Toronto Raptors to get Butler to the Warriors.
Miami Heat Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Golden State's 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap (via Golden State), Golden State's 2027 first-round pick, Atlanta's 2028 second-round pick, Golden State's 2030 first-round pick (protected Nos. 21 to 30)
Golden State Warriors Receive: Jimmy Butler, Bruno Fernando, Josh Richardson
Toronto Raptors Receive: Gary Payton II (into non-taxpayer MLE), Atlanta's 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State), Miami's 2031 second-round pick (top-55 protection)
In all honesty, the Warriors would be giving up way too much for a 35-year-old Jimmy Butler who can't stay healthy. Golden State would be giving up all of their young players who are capable of doing the dirty, but also giving up numerous first-round picks. For a haul like that, the team has to be getting a recent All-NBA player.
For where the Golden State Warriors are right now in the standings, there is absolutely no reason to pull a panic trade like this yet.
