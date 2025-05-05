Boston Celtics Legend Reveals Big Rockets Problem After Warriors Series
The Golden State Warriors came up with a massive win on Sunday night, not only winning the series but avoiding a 3-1 comeback by the Houston Rockets. While the Rockets looked like they were going to end their playoff struggles against the Warriors, Golden State now has a 5-0 series record against Houston in the Steph Curry era.
Even though the second-seeded Rockets had their series end in the first round, this season showed a lot for Houston, especially with young guys like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. Speaking about them, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce shared an interesting take on the outcome of this first-round series.
“I learned more about Houston than I did about the Warriors. Houston needs another player; they need a go-to scorer," Pierce said on FS1.
Houston's leading scorer during the regular season, Jalen Green, struggled tremendously in the playoffs. In seven games, he averaged 13.3 points on 37.2% shooting from the field. However, if you remove his 38-point Game 2 performance, his averages tank down to 9.2 points per game.
As mentioned by Pierce, Houston will need to consider making a splash addition to their team to add a go-to scorer if they want to continue to progress. The Rockets have been linked to a potential move for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, and could look to get involved if Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available in Milwaukee.
