Boston Celtics Star Makes Statement on Steve Kerr Getting Booed

Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday reacted to Steve Kerr's viral moment

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) has a laugh with guard Jrue Holiday (4) during overtime of their 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics fans don't like Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. They didn't like him after the Warriors beat the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, but they really didn't like him after Kerr decided to bench Jayson Tatum in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This week, Celtics fans really made sure to let Kerr know just how they felt about him. Kerr was booed relentlessly as the Warriors faced off against the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday. It was a moment that brought smiles to Celtics player's faces.

After the game, Kerr gave a hilarious response to the moment. Kerr has always played with legendary superstars and never thought anyone cared enough to boo him.

"I don't think anybody actually cared enough about me to boo me," Kerr said.

A few days after the game, Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday reacted to the moment, calling it awesome.

"For the whole Jayson, Steve Kerr thing, you gotta talk to him about that," Holiday said on the Run It Back show. "The fans didn't like it. They booed the hell out of bro. I like Steve, but that was amazing though."

Celtics fans may have gotten their satisfaction in booing Steve Kerr, but Kerr had the final left when the Warriors won on Wednesday night. Now, Kerr beat both the Celtics at home, in the NBA Finals, and has an Olympic Gold medal.

