Brandin Podziemski Breaks Silence On Timberwolves' Fouling Comments
Are the Minnesota Timberwolves justified in their frustrations with the officiating during their Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors?
On Monday night, the Timberwolves dropped Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series to the Warriors 99-88.
Following the loss, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch voiced his displeasure with the officiating in Game 1, admitting that he sent footage of what he believed to be missed calls to the league office but says the team plans to 'take justice into their own hands' in Game 2.
It didn't take long for word of Finch's comments to get to the Warriors' locker room, as one of the players Finch called out, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski told reporters that he and the rest of the team are simply bringing the physicality to the series.
Podziemski also joked that he doesn't know what Finch wants him to do when he's stuck guarding Rudy Gobert, who's 7-foot-1, while the second-year Warriors guard is just 6-foot-4.
"I mean, it's the playoffs and what we just had to go through with the [Houston] Rockets, I think it just kind of rubbed off on us and what they were doing is kind of similar to what we're doing now," Podziemski admitted. "I don't know if the [Los Angeles] Lakers were doing that to the [Minnesota] Timberwolves in the first round but it's the playoffs and we're doing anything we can to try and win...Rudy [Gobert] is probably a whole foot taller than me so what did they want me to do?"
If Podziemski and the Warriors want to go up 2-0 on the Timberwolves, they'll have to do so without Stephen Curry, who has already been ruled out for the next week of action, meaning the two-time NBA MVP will miss at least the next two games of the series after suffering a hamstring injury early in the Warriors Game 1 victory.
Game 2 between the Warriors and Timberwolves tips-off on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. EST from the Target Center in Minnesota.