BREAKING: Final Klay Thompson Trade Details Revealed

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly completed their trade

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) with Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) after game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
It was reported on Monday morning by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks had agreed to a sign and trade deal around Klay Thompson. At the time, the only details were that Thompson would be joining Dallas on a three-year, $50M deal, and Mavericks guard Josh Green would be heading to the Charlotte Hornets.

Golden State's compensation in the deal has now finally surfaced, as they will reportedly be receiving two second round picks in exchange for the four-time NBA champion:

This is an unfortunate ending to what was a historic partnership between Thompson and the Warriors. Winning four championships together, Thompson and Golden State were a wonderful pairing that many believed would never split up. This was especially felt after Steph Curry and Draymond Green aligned their contracts together, as it seemed Thompson‘s free agency had the chance of working out similarly. 

As Thompson‘s role decreased last season and his frustration became more noticeable, a break up between he and the only NBA franchise he had known looked to be growing more likely. Shortly after free agency opened, it was announced that Thompson would not be returning to Golden State, and he is now officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson should be a seamless fit in Dallas, as he can get a lot of open looks off the attention both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving demand from opposing defenses.

Joey Linn

