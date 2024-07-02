BREAKING: Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves Make Trade

Inside The Warriors

The Warriors and Timberwolves have reportedly made a sign and trade deal

Mar 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shouts to the referee asking for the foul during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors have been mostly quiet this offseason, entering Tuesday with only marginal moves. While Golden State reportedly remains interested in making a big splash, potentially for a player like Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, they would have to seriously shift the way they have approached the last few years in order to make such a move.

While that big splash has yet to come, and may very well never come, the Warriors did make a move on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Golden State has agreed to a sign and trade deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire forward Kyle Anderson.

According to Wojnarowski, Golden State is sending a future second-round pick swap and cash in the Anderson deal. The Athletic's Anthony Slater added, "The third year of the deal is non-guaranteed. He fits into the just created Klay Thompson TPE and is essentially the return for Thompson's departure."

Anderson played 79 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, averaging 6.4 points per game in 22.6 minutes per contest. Attempting just 48 three-point shots all season, Anderson made just 11 of those for a career-low 22.9% clip from beyond the arc.

While Anderson almost entirely abandoned his three-point shot last season, he is an effective secondary playmaker, averaging 4.2 assists per game last season out of the forward spot.

