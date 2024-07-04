BREAKING: Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers Make Trade
It was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers were nearing a deal that would send sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield to Golden State in a sign and trade agreement.
This report from Charania received no update for nearly two days, leaving fans to question whether or not the deal would be completed. In an additional report on Thursday, Charania announced that the deal had been agreed upon, and Golden State would be sending a second round pick to Philadelphia in the sign and trade for Hield.
Hield essentially replaces Klay Thompson in Golden State's rotation as a movement shooter who can thrive in Steve Kerr's offense. While the Warriors have yet to make the big splash they have been rumored to be pursuing, they have made some solid additions to their roster that should make them a better team next season.
Very durable, Hield played 84 total games last season after being traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the year. One of the best shooters in basketball, Hield should fit in nicely with Golden State.
This move shouldn't take Golden State out of the running for a star trade, as they only parted with a second round pick to acquire Hield, so they very well may not be done making moves.
