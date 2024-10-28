Breaking: Steph Curry Suffers Ankle Injury in Warriors vs Clippers
The Golden State Warriors started their season as perfectly and healthy as possible, until Sunday night. Throughout Sunday night's game against the Clippers, Curry was seen laboring with an ankle injury.
As the game against the Clippers progressed, Curry was seen in more and more pain with an apparent ankle injury. The injury stemmed from Curry twisting his ankle in the third quarter of the game.
Curry tried to play through the pain but immediately tweaked his ankle again in the fourth quarter. He was seen in visible pain as he limped back to the locker room in the fourth quarter.
Curry tried to stretch his foot out throughout the game after the fourth quarter, but it ultimately didn't matter as he re-aggravated the ankle.
Prior to exiting the game, Steph Curry put up 18 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals on 55/57/100 shooting from the field. Curry only put up 11 shots in the game, but he was having an incredibly efficient night prior to the injury. He only ended up playing 26 minutes before exiting the game.
This season, Steph Curry was averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds on 37/35/100 shooting from the field in two games. Despite the low numbers, the Golden State Warriors had a 2-0 record with massive blowouts.
Hopefully, Curry's injury isn't too serious, and the Warriors' vaunted depth can prove itself throughout his absence.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France