Steve Kerr Makes Jonathan Kuminga Decision in Warriors-Rockets Game 7
The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of their Game 7 matchup against the Houston Rockets, with a chance to move on to the second round. The Warriors are trying to keep the Rockets from completing a 3-1 comeback, something that hasn't been completed against Golden State since 2016.
The Warriors are without guard Gary Payton II, who is out with an illness. This has opened up minutes for other players on the bench, including Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old appeared in Games 2 and 3, then sat for the rest of the series up to this point.
Head coach Steve Kerr made an interesting decision early in Game 7, opting to get Kuminga on the floor and in the game during the first quarter. The forward averaged 15.3 points per game during the regular season, but saw his minutes decrease significantly with the addition of Jimmy Butler.
Kuminga entered early, but his first shot was unfortunately a lowlight. He got Rockets center Steven Adams with a shot fake, then missed two layups before Houston got the ball back.
It's a long game, and given the opportunities in such a high-stakes game, there is time for Kuminga to get it going.
This is the first time Golden State and Houston face each other in a Game 7 since 2018, when the Warriors completed a 3-2 comeback to secure a trip to the NBA Finals. They are 4-0 against the Rockets in playoff series, dating back to 2015. Golden State will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two if it wins tonight.
Related Articles
Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets in Game 7
Steve Kerr Announces New Update on Absent Warriors Player in Game 7