Steve Kerr Announces New Update on Absent Warriors Player in Game 7
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their first-round series, with a chance to move on and face the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two. The Warriors are trying to stave off the Rockets from completing a 3-1 comeback.
Unfortunately, Golden State will be without key player Gary Payton II, who is out with an illness. The 32-year-old averaged 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game in this series.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Payton before the game, talking about his status this morning and at the moment.
"He's just sick as a dog," Kerr said. "Woke up ill and didn't go to shootaround. Hasn't eaten. No way he can play. So, big blow.
"We have to mix and match. He's obviously been an important player for us in the series. We're actually going through it right now and trying to figure out lineup combos. But it definitely opens up the door for more minutes for several different options."
After a brutal Game 6 loss at home, Kerr noted that it's possible we could see forward Jonathan Kuminga on the floor at some point in Game 7. The 22-year-old stepped in for Jimmy Butler when he was out in Game 3 and most of Game 2, but did not play for the rest of the series up to this point.
Payton being out opens the door for Kuminga, who is averaging 15.3 points per game this season.
Related Articles
Key Player Ruled Out in Warriors-Rockets Game 7
Alperen Sengun's Blunt Message Before Warriors-Rockets Game 7
Game 7 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets