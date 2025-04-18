Dillon Brooks' Blunt Prediction for Warriors-Rockets
The first-round playoff matchup between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors starts Sunday at the Toyota Center.
Golden State won its Play-In Tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday to advance to the playoffs for the third time in four years. Most eyes are on the battle between the lines with Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks.
Both players are known for their passion and antics on the court, which they use to get under their opponents' skin. Warriors forward Draymond Green was famously ejected during the 2016 NBA Finals versus the Cleveland Cavaliers for unnecessary and forceful contact with LeBron James. Brooks was asked by the media how many ejections would happen in this series.
"I don't know", Brooks told reporters. "I'm not gonna get ejected. I'll leave that to someone else." Many believe that was a slick backhand on Green, who is among the all-time leaders in ejections in NBA history. The four-time NBA champion has been ejected 23 times in his career, second-most in NBA history behind Rasheed Wallace.
Brooks was suspended once this season after picking up his 16th technical foul earlier this month. Brooks is an integral part of the Rockets' top-notch defense. Houston ranks No. 5 in defensive rating and recently had a masterclass in guarding Warriors superstar Steph Curry a week ago. Houston held Curry to just 3 points in the Rockets' 106-96 victory.
The Rockets will have their hands full trying to defend Curry over a seven-game series. Curry is fifth all-time in playoff points, averaging 27 points per game over his career.
