Celtics Sign Ex-Warriors, Raptors Center After Georges Niang Trade
The Boston Celtics are in an interesting spot coming into the 2025-26 season, as they'll be without superstar forward Jayson Tatum due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. With the team being over the second apron heading into the offseason, they made major cuts, trading pieces like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
Now, the Celtics have continued to navigate the offseason, adding depth. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Boston has signed former Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher to a one-year, $3.3 million deal.
Boucher has spent the last seven seasons with the Raptors, building a reputation as a reliable big man who can stretch the floor. Last season, he averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.3% from three.
At 6-foot-9, Boucher is a bit undersized for a true center, as he interchanges between the four and five. However, his 7-foot-4 wingspan and athleticism impact his defense in a major way.
Chris Boucher's History in the NBA
The 32-year-old from Saint Lupicia got his NBA start with the Warriors in the G League, playing for their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. During the 2017-18 season, he averaged 11.8 points. 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks across 20 games before being picked up by Toronto the next season.
In 2019, Boucher won the G League MVP for the Raptors' affiliate, averaging 27.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks per game. He appeared in 28 NBA regular-season games before Toronto took home the championship against Golden State, a full-circle moment for Boucher.
Since arriving at the Warriors and continuing to grow with the Raptors, the Oregon Ducks product has proven to be one of the better bench options in the league. His best season came in 2020-21, when he put up 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, finishing eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting.
A New Home in Boston
Now, Boucher has found a new chapter with the Celtics, and could end up being a starter with all of their roster changes this summer. Boston signed the long-time Raptor after trading Georges Niang to the Utah Jazz, which freed up even more space to put the team under the second apron.
While Tatum has been the franchise star for years, Jaylen Brown will be the new focal point for the Celtics this season. However, injuries and trades have led many to believe that Boston won't be as competitive as last season.
