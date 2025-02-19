Inside The Warriors

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Takes Subtle Shot at Warriors Fans

Liam Willerup

Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics stands on the court during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq's OGs guard Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics stands on the court during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The NBA All-Star weekend and the 74th annual All-Star game just wrapped up this past weekend in the Bay Area, with Team Shaq taking home the win and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry taking home the All-Star Game MVP honors. A weekend full of conversations regarding the future of the event, it seems as if the events themselves weren't the only problem.

Whether it was players criticizing the Rising Stars for being incorporated into the game or fans being upset with the Slam Dunk Contest, constant conversation continues on the topic. However, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown thinks that those in attendance were a part of the problem.

"It kinda seemed like it was a little empty in here tonight," Brown said to the media. "I don't think in Boston that would happen. So if we bring the All-Star game to Boston, I would love to be there, and I would love to participate. I think that'd be great for the game."

Even with the All-Star weekend bringing back the historic Oracle Arena venue, it seemed as if that and the Chase Center crowd weren't enough to impress Brown. However, it is important to note that the capacity of Boston's TD Garden is 1,500 more than that of the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Regardless of whether Brown thinks the game should be in Boston or not, the NBA All-Star game locations will be in Los Angeles in 2026 and Phoenix in 2027.

Liam Willerup
A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

