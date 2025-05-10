Chris Finch Makes Anthony Edwards Injury Update Before Warriors-Wolves Game 3
The Golden State Warriors were able to steal a game on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the series will head to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4. As Steph Curry remains out with a left hamstring injury, the Warriors will be looking to capture at least one win during their home stand to avoid a 3-1 series lead.
If Golden State wants to walk away with a win on Saturday night, they'll need to slow down Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. He's averaging 21.5 points per game during the series and has proven he's a playoff riser. However, Edwards is dealing with an injury that Minnesota's head coach, Chris Finch, addressed before Game 3.
According to Finch, Edwards is "hopefully as close to full go as you can be" in terms of his status for Game 3. Edwards suffered an ankle sprain during Game 2, which forced him to leave the game toward the end of the second quarter. After getting testing done, he returned to the game at the start of the third quarter.
While it appears Edwards will be good to go, Golden State will be looking for any advantage they can get to limit the star guard. With Curry out, Golden State will continue to look to Jimmy Butler and the rest of the team to elevate in his absence.
Tip-off for Game 3 in San Francisco is set for 8:30 p.m. EST, with the series tied at 1-1.
