Chris Paul Reacts to Ex-Warriors Teammate Joining Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul was an important veteran for the Golden State Warriors.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors acquired 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards in July, 2023. This deal sent Jordan Poole to Washington, which has since proven to be a salary dump move for Golden State, as Paul was waived this offseason.

While he spent just one season with the Warriors, Paul was an important veteran presence. Now with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul looks to help Victor Wembanyama and the rest of that group take a step forward this season.

Golden State was already a veteran group last season, but Paul added a new dynamic with his 19 years of NBA experience. Several of Golden State’s young players spoke about the future Hall of Fame point guard’s impact.

Chris Paul
Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates after beating the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

One of the young players Golden State had on their roster last season was 23-year-old guard Lester Quinones. Appearing in 37 games for Golden State last season, Quinones averaged 4.4 points in 10.6 minutes.

Now with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way deal, Quinones sent out a post on Instagram with several pictures from his time in Golden State.

Paul reacted to this post, commenting, “Congrats killa!! It’s still CHICKEN!”

Quinones debuted with Golden State in 2023 and appeared in 41 NBA games across two seasons. Showing some flashes of ability in his limited NBA opportunities, Quinones now joins Philadelphia where he hopes to take that next step in his career.

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

