Chris Paul Reacts to Ex-Warriors Teammate Joining Philadelphia 76ers
The Golden State Warriors acquired 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards in July, 2023. This deal sent Jordan Poole to Washington, which has since proven to be a salary dump move for Golden State, as Paul was waived this offseason.
While he spent just one season with the Warriors, Paul was an important veteran presence. Now with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul looks to help Victor Wembanyama and the rest of that group take a step forward this season.
Golden State was already a veteran group last season, but Paul added a new dynamic with his 19 years of NBA experience. Several of Golden State’s young players spoke about the future Hall of Fame point guard’s impact.
One of the young players Golden State had on their roster last season was 23-year-old guard Lester Quinones. Appearing in 37 games for Golden State last season, Quinones averaged 4.4 points in 10.6 minutes.
Now with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way deal, Quinones sent out a post on Instagram with several pictures from his time in Golden State.
Paul reacted to this post, commenting, “Congrats killa!! It’s still CHICKEN!”
Quinones debuted with Golden State in 2023 and appeared in 41 NBA games across two seasons. Showing some flashes of ability in his limited NBA opportunities, Quinones now joins Philadelphia where he hopes to take that next step in his career.
