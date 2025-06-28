Cooper Flagg's Message From Steph Curry After 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft has concluded, and nothing was more obvious heading into it than who would be the first overall pick. After becoming just the fourth freshman in men's college basketball history to win the National Player of the Year, Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg was a lock to become the first overall pick.
Even after trading away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks struck gold when they landed the first pick to select Flagg. He'll now join a Dallas roster that should be able to compete for the postseason next year, and one of the league's top stars took to his Instagram story to welcome him to the NBA.
"Curry Camp -> NBA. Let's get it!" Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry shared in a post to his Instagram story. Curry, who has run his Curry Camp for several seasons now, hosts top high school talents from across the country. Flagg attended the camp in 2023, showing why he'd become one of the top draft prospects in recent history.
Flagg originally was in the Class of 2025, but reclassified to head to Duke a year early. He led the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories and has drawn comparisons to NBA stars like Kawhi Leonard through this draft process.
Flagg will get a chance to put his skillset on full display during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with a marquee opening matchup against Bronny James and the Warriors. Not only will Curry be facing his former teammate Klay Thompson when he faces the Mavericks, but now will also go against another former camper.
