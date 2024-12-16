Inside The Warriors

Dallas Mavericks Starter Mocks Steph Curry After Beating Warriors

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington mocked Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Apr 2, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball next to Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had a phenomenal offensive game Sunday night, knocking in 27 of their 54 three-point attempts and seeing four players reach 20 or more points. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Warriors fell 143-133 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas was led by a strong performance by Luka Doncic, netting a 45-point triple-double to go with Klay Thompson's 29 points in his second return to the Bay Area. After taking a lead in the first quarter, the Mavericks didn't look back and left town with their 17th win.

Dallas forward PJ Washington also found a way to poke fun at Warriors guard Stephen Curry, displaying some end-of-the-game shenanigans.

With the game wrapped up as Dallas' starters headed to the bench, Washington was shown hitting Curry's signature "night night" celebration to his teammates. Washington and his teammates were seen exchanging laughs as a result.

It's no surprise that with the popularity of Curry and his signature celebration, opposing players such as Washington want to mock it when they get the best of him and the Warriors. In 35 minutes of action, Washington finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal.

P.J. Washington
Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As if this gesture couldn't be any worse, the Warriors' loss made history as the most threes made in a loss in NBA history. Golden State will now enjoy a four-day break until they travel to Memphis for a contest with the Grizzlies and a likely debut for Dennis Schroder.

