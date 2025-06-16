Dell Curry Reveals When Steph Curry Will Consider Retiring
37-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry hasn't given fans any indication that he plans to step away from the game anytime soon. Still, his father, Dell, recently gave some insight into when his son would potentially consider retirement in an interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG Sports.
Drawing comparisons to how he felt when he knew his own career was unwinding, the elder Curry expressed his belief that his son's desire to continue playing in the future will center more on whether or not he wants to continue the rigorous preparation required to compete in an NBA season.
“I think it’ll come down to—not necessarily his skill, or what he can do in a game in the season,” Curry said. “I think it’s a matter of, can he go through the rigors of preparing himself to play in an NBA season? I know when I retired, that was a big factor."
"I just didn’t feel like I had the energy, the effort to work and train throughout the summer. So I wouldn’t short myself, my teammates or the fans and give my all during that season. I think that’s what it’ll come down to.”
However, Dell also made it quite clear that he doesn't expect Stephen to make any sort of retirement declaration any time soon.
“He still loves the game,” Curry said. “He’s a competitive guy. He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet. But when the time comes, I think he’ll make the right decision.”
