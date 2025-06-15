How The Desmond Bane Trade Affects Golden State's Offseason?
The NBA world woke up on Sunday with an expectation that the next major trade in the league would revolve around Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. However, fans were surprised to see that the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic had kicked off the offseason, with Desmond Bane heading to Orlando in exchange for a haul of draft capital.
The package included Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Magic for salary reasons, along with four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to go with it. A deal that could very well set the standard in offseason negotiations, what does this mean for a team like the Golden State Warriors?
Looking at the Warriors, they are one of the few teams that can send out as much draft capital as the Magic in a deal. In an article by ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Warriors can trade up to four first-round picks, those being in 2026, 2028, 2030 (if 1-20), and 2023.
Additionally, the Warriors have some contracts they could move as well, with Moses Moody and Buddy Hield combining to be just over $20 million in salary for next season. Where this could get interesting is with Jonathan Kuminga, as a sign-and-trade could increase that outgoing salary in a deal. However, only 50% of Kuminga's salary would count in a trade due to it being a sign-and-trade.
Therefore, if the Warriors were to sign Kuminga to a $20 million per year contract and add Moody and Hield into a deal, they'd have enough to go after a player making $30 million per year. Looking at players around the league, this could put them in range to land someone like Derrick White or Trey Murphy III.
Just because the Magic sent out four unprotected firsts doesn't mean the Warriors would have to in a deal, especially if Kuminga were to be included. But knowing the Warriors can do so makes them an intriguing trade option for teams trying to get draft capital, therefore putting them in a good position this offseason.
