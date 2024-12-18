Denver Nuggets Could Reportedly Trade for Ex-Warriors Star
The Denver Nuggets have the best player in the world on their team. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is the heavy favorite to win that award again, as his current production is unprecedented.
Averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.9 assists this season, Jokic is doing it on 55.8 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from three. That said, the 2023 Finals MVP has needed to play a career-high 37.3 minutes per game for a 14-10 Nuggets team.
Wanting to ease this burden on Jokic, the Nuggets have been linked to several players who could carry an offensive load.
Per Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Nuggets have interest in former Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole, among other players.
Via Amick and Jones: “As a result, the Nuggets have either expressed interest in, or have had preliminary trade discussions on the following players: Chicago’s Zach Lavine, Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and Washington’s Jonas Valančiūnas.”
Poole was an integral piece to Golden State’s 2022 NBA championship run, which included a series win over Denver. While he has regressed since then, Poole is averaging 20.3 points and 5.1 assists this season and would be another offensive weapon for Denver.
The Washington Wizards are likely to sell at the deadline, but it remains to be seen if Poole is someone they view as a longterm building block.
