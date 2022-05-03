Desmond Bane's Updated Injury Status For Game Two

After a crushing defeat in the opening game of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, the Memphis Grizzlies have added a key player to their injury report. After previously being left off the injury report for Game One, Desmond Bane is being listed as questionable with lower back soreness for Game Two.

Bane was the Grizzlies' best player in the opening round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 23.5 PPG on 50/49/90 splits while Ja Morant struggled to make shots. It is safe to say the Grizzlies would not have advanced beyond the first round without Bane's production, so his status for this upcoming game is undeniably crucial.

In addition to Bane's questionable status, the Grizzlies are listing Steven Adams, Santi Aldama, and Killian Tillie as out, while Ziaire Williams will once again be listed as questionable with right knee soreness.

While still early in the series, this is close to a must-win game for the Memphis Grizzlies. After letting a game slip away where they got a very favorable whistle, along with a Draymond Green ejection and insane offensive production from Jaren Jackson, the team cannot head back to Golden State in a 2-0 hole. The status of Desmond Bane will presumably loom large in whether or not that ends up being the case.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are set to begin Game Two at 6:30 PST on Tuesday night.

