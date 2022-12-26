Dillon Brooks Blasts Refs For Letting Klay Thompson Taunt Him

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors do not like each other. This animosity starting during last year's playoff series, and continued all offseason with both sides throwing shots at the other. With their Christmas Day matchup coming without Steph Curry, many felt as if it would be an easy win for Memphis, but Golden State shocked the world with a decisive victory.

Late in the game, Klay Thompson hit a jumper that extended Golden State's lead, and proceeded to taunt Dillon Brooks down the court. Brooks was asked about this after the game, and said, "Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs."

With Ja Morant recently going on record saying he and his Grizzlies are "good in the West," Memphis has to be prepared for that energy to be returned in some fashion, especially after a loss to a shorthanded Warriors team.

Thompson said after the game that Memphis needs to cut down on the dynasty talk since they have not won anything, but he added that there is a level of respect since Memphis is a threat in the West. Perhaps Morant and his Grizzlies should have that same appropriate fear for the Warriors, since they continue losing to them.

