Jimmy Butler's Custom Steph Curry Jersey Goes Viral

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors held a 22-23 record on January 26th, as playoff basketball in the Bay Area looked like a stretch at the time. Then, on February 5th, Golden State made a massive move to trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Despite Butler having dealt with multiple suspensions with the Heat this season, the Warriors looked past that and more to what Butler has been.

Luckily for them, it has worked out so far, and the Warriors are now set to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. In his 30 regular season games with the team, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. Entering the playoffs, he's looking to channel his star teammate as seen in a viral post.

In a post shared to his Instagram, Butler was seen wearing a custom Warriors jersey with Steph Curry's number 30 with Butler's name on the back of it. After sharing a quote that he's got no problem being the Robin to Curry's Batman, the two veterans will be heavily relied upon if the Warriors want to win big in the playoffs.

This custom jersey comes just days after Curry and Butler's dominant performances in the play-in tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies, as they combined for 75 points and held off a second-half comeback from the Grizzlies. Going up against the Rockets, Butler and Curry will look to take advantage of their lack of playoff experience.

The playoffs begin for Golden State on Sunday, when they travel to face the Rockets with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

