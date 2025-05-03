Inside The Warriors

New Report on Steph Curry's Injury Before Warriors-Rockets Game 6

Shams Charania gave an update on Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry's thumb injury ahead of Game 6 against the Houston Rockets.

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
As the Golden State Warriors get set to face the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of a grueling first-round series, star point guard Stephen Curry is dealing with a thumb injury that has been monitored over the last few days. Curry suffered the injury back in January, but it has been re-injured in this playoff matchup.

ESPN's Shams Charania provided an update on Curry's thumb ahead of Game 6 tonight at 6 p.m. PT. The two-time MVP's right thumb is currently swollen, but he will play tonight in a potential closeout game.

"What [Curry] deals with is irritation at times," Charania said. "He has told people around him that it hurts, but he's not talking about it, he's just playing through it."

"Stephen Curry is fine. He's fine enough to play. He's not even on our injury report."

Curry is averaging 23.4 points per game in this series after a rough Game 5 performance, with 13 points on 33.3% shooting from the field. A major storyline in that game was the Rockets' defense on the superstar, as many Warriors players and fans believed that Houston was targeting Curry's thumb throughout the game. The Rockets would win that game 131-116 at the Toyota Center.

Now, at the Chase Center, Golden State has the chance to pull off an upset over the second seed in the Western Conference. Curry will have his co-star, Jimmy Butler, available and ready to go, as well as the rest of the roster. The winner of this series will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two.

